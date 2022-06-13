Transcripts from the January 6 select committee's public hearings
- The January 6 committee plans to interview several witnesses during six public hearings.
- The hearings led by co-chairs Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney give the public a view of the panel's year-long investigation.
- Insider will update this tracker as hearing transcripts become available.
Committee hearing held June 9, 2022
Committee hearing held June 13, 2022
Please check back for transcripts after other hearings as they become available.Read the original article on Business Insider
Comments / 1