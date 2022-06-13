ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Transcripts from the January 6 select committee's public hearings

By Warren Rojas
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c05jd_0g6rsiHt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKqSc_0g6rsiHt00
Video of Donald Trump's White House senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is played during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • The January 6 committee plans to interview several witnesses during six public hearings.
  • The hearings led by co-chairs Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney give the public a view of the panel's year-long investigation.
  • Insider will update this tracker as hearing transcripts become available.

Committee hearing held June 9, 2022

Committee hearing held June 13, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaXWP_0g6rsiHt00
Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California (L) and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who also serves as chairman of the January 6 select committee on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Please check back for transcripts after other hearings as they become available.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Mississippi State
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Politics Federal#Select Committee#The Select Committee#2022 Committee#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Business Insider

528K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy