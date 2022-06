BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Buffalo will be providing free vaccines for animals on Saturday, June 11. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Old City Park. “The City of Buffalo has ordinances where all animals have to be vaccinated. We saw that there was a need for people that may not be able to afford vaccinations and such. So we took donations from local foundations, and we started a vaccination program with the city of Buffalo,” said Police Chief Chris Twitchel who is one of the organizers of the event.

BUFFALO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO