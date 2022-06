Quad Webb is the subject of rumors on the upcoming episode of “Married to Medicine.”. “Married to Medicine” returns in July with another explosive season. For months, there were a lot of rumors going around about the drama that occurred while the cast filmed. Some reports alleged that altercations took place. And one reportedly took place at Quad Webb’s holiday party. Now that the trailer for Season 9 has been released, it seems as if the details reported back then were accurate. In the last scene of the trailer, Toya Bush-Harris and newbie Audra Curry were in each other’s faces. Toya ended up mushing Audra before the video came to an end. Interestingly enough, some fans thought that if Quad had drama with anyone on the upcoming season, it would be with Toya. This is due to the fact that they clashed hard during Season 8.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO