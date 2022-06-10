ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Disturbance at MN High School Graduation Leads to Gun Seizures

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at...

