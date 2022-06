Three former Michigan State University students are facing criminal charges for the death of another student. The three were all members of the same fraternity. Last November, MSU student Phat Nguyen was found dead in the basement of the Pi Alpha Phi fraternity house. He had been participating in a pledge event. According to autopsy reports, Nguyen’s cause of death was alcohol poisoning.

