ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Watch: Jan. 6 committee shows montage of Capitol attack

By Katie Smith
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eb5ow_0g6reKen00

Editor’s note : This footage contains scenes and images that some viewers might find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

( NewsNation ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol showed a montage Thursday of videos and images captured during the Capitol attack.

Thursday marked the first of a series of hearings laying out the committee’s initial findings in a highly anticipated look at the evidence the panel has gathered over its 11-month investigation.

5 takeaways from the first Capitol attack hearing

The first panel is expected to set the tone for the rest of the subsequent hearing. The committee will sort through the information it has collected into different hearing topics, from domestic extremism to security failures to what former President Donald Trump was doing in the White House that day as hundreds of his supporters pushed past police and forced their way into the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Six inmate fights in three days at Elmira Correctional Facility

A statement from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision leased a statement regarding the incidents at the prison. “From June 4-6, 2022, there were several incidents involving incarcerated individuals that resulted in injuries to staff and the incarcerated at Elmira Correctional Facility. As a result, there are ongoing investigations that are […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

SNAP households to receive maximum food benefits in June

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. Additionally, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that all SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental allotment this month. Those households already near or at the […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WETM 18 News

Trailer destroyed in Sunday fire

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood is in shock after an afternoon fire broke out at a trailer park in Horseheads. Calls of a structure fire started coming into the newsroom sometimes after 1:30 p.m. in the location of the Newtown Creek Community, just northwest of the village. Heavy smoke filled the air around the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Photos: Pennsylvania Republican Kathy Barnette caught marching on Capitol with Proud Boys on Jan. 6

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) On Monday, NBC News' Dasha Burns revealed new photographs that purportedly show Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marching with members of the Proud...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#Us Capitol#Politics Federal#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc
Salon

Ex-Fox News editor who blamed network for Capitol riot to testify at Jan. 6 committee hearing

The former Fox News editor who correctly called Arizona's election for Joe Biden has been called to testify by the House select committee. Chris Stirewalt, who was fired in January 2021 as politics editor for the conservative network, has agreed to testify Monday at the Select Committee's second public hearing, according to his NewsNation colleague Kellie Meyer.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney Blasts Fellow Republicans After 'Great Replacement' Mass Shooting

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney called on fellow Republicans to reject white supremacism, days after a teenage gunman motivated by the right-wing "great replacement" theory allegedly killed 10 people in a racist shooting in western New York state. "The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism," Cheney,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy