A lot of people have thoughts about Eric Adams. “8.8 million people in this city, 30 million opinions.” It’s a line he often repeats. He’ll hear any of them. The mayor has made a habit of meeting with just about anyone, from anti-vaxx activists to cryptocurrency billionaires. He may not be holding town halls yet, or taking weekly questions on WNYC like past mayors, but he does make himself available for questions from the press most weekdays.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO