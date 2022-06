Amber Heard has spoken out following the outcome of the recent trial against her former husband Johnny Depp, which ruled in favour of the latter. Depp was awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages earlier this month after he sued Heard for defamation regarding a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence. The piece did not explicitly name Depp by name, though his lawyers argued that it falsely implies she was sexually and physically abused by him during their marriage.

