Little has changed after another year of global warming headlines. Maine’s record high temperature of 105°F, set in North Bridgton on July 10, 1911, is now one hundred and eleven years old. Thirteen towns and cities in Maine currently have high temperature records of 100 degrees and above. Seven of the records were set in 1975. The six remaining highs were set in 1897,1911 (2), 1935, 1955, and the latest, in 1988. The Maine.gov website states that the “record hottest year in Maine” was 1913 with an average temperature of 45.65°F and the “record coldest year in Maine” was 1904 with an average temperature of 38.44°F. Both the hottest year and coldest year records are over 100 years old.

