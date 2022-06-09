ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Destinations to Visit With Direct Flights From Missoula

By Ryan Nelson
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 3 days ago
The new terminal at the Missoula Airport has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. After the opening date was pushed back about a month, and an open house was held for the public to get a first look, the terminal opened on June 8 for airlines...

1240 KLYQ

Watch the New Movie About Miss Montana’s Return to the Skies

It's pretty crazy to think that it's been three years already! But it really was 2019 when the iconic Miss Montana took to the skies to honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy. The task of taking a war plane from the 1940s and making the journey from Missoula was quite the undertaking when you consider Miss Montana hadn't been flown in almost 20 years as she sat in a museum after being retired. A new film tells the story of how the old C-47 plane made national news as it was refurbished and eventually took to the skies once again to honor its history.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

A Great Combo: Missoula’s BBQ and Whiskey Festival Returns 2022

As the temperatures begin to rise, and the sun hits your face, the summer vibes are beginning to kick in. Before you know it, we will be crying about how fast summer came and went. And when that happens, what better way to celebrate the end of summer than with a good old-fashioned barbecue? It has been a time-honored summer tradition to fire up the grill and cremate some food. Another time-honored summer tradition is to kick back and drink adult beverages. That is why the geniuses at BFK Presents are combining both traditions into one kickass festival.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

A Missoula Actor Walked Away With a Tony Award Last Night

Last night, the 75th Annual Tony Awards took place, and they were back at full strength for the first time in three years. The show couldn't take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, and while the show returned in 2021, Broadway wasn't fully back yet - meaning the nominations list was a lot slimmer than it would normally be.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Preseason All-America Honors for Three Montana Grizzly Stars

This won't be the only time you will see these names on lists of first-team preseason honorees. With just over 80 days remaining until kickoff for the University of Montana Grizzly football team, Athlon Sports has cut the ribbon on the outlook for individual performances. You might say the Griz are being held in high regard.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

A Montana Father’s Day Tradition Continues at 2022 ‘Bear Shoot’

I have had the title of "Dad" for well over 9 years now. So far, Father's Day has been pretty cool. My only requirement for the day is that we do something outside and it has got to be "Guy Stuff." That can be anything really. Fishing is always a perfect way to spend a day outside. Then again you can always go play in the mountains and shoot guns. Or maybe buy your "ol'man" a big steak and do some grilling? For me, I love flinging arrows at 3-dimensional foam animal targets. That's right, my family enjoys using our childhood imagination and pretending we are on a safari. Hunting everything from deer and elk to mutant mosquitoes, dinosaurs, and even Bigfoot. Not to mention the nearly 10-foot-tall bear.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Montana Film Sets Return to Missoula For One Night Only

Last year, the Montana Film Festival was held at the Roxy Theater in Missoula - and for its first year back since the start of the pandemic, the festival largely featured films that were made in Montana or at least featured Montana heavily. Some of the major names included future Best Picture nominee The Power of the Dog and current indie darling Montana Story - but another Montana-produced movie that played MTFF has also seen its share of great success.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Headed to Glacier National Park Soon? Pack Your Face Mask

I know we're not exactly finished with the whole COVID scare yet. And maybe we won't ever be. But I do have to say that it's been pretty glorious to not worry about carrying around a mask for a while. Thinking back over the last few months, since the airports did away with the requirements, I think the doctor's office is the only place I've had to wear one. (Bonus: check out the photo gallery at the bottom of this article for pictures of the new terminal that just opened at the Missoula Airport.) While we're pretty much mask-free these days, if you plan on visiting a certain beautiful National Park in Montana during the summer, you might want to make sure you have a mask in tow for the trip.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Attack of the Tribute Bands in Hamilton – 2022

The Summer Concert Series at Hamilton's Sapphire Lutheran Homes will bring to town four "tribute" bands who specialize in celebrating past music greats. The free concerts will again be on the Large Lawn at 501 North 10th Street for four weeks in a row. The line-up starts Friday, June 17,...
1240 KLYQ

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good

We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Missoula Summer Road Work Includes Higgins Avenue

This Monday, June 13, City of Missoula road crews will begin the process of milling and repaving Higgins Avenue from Brooks Street to University Avenue. KGVO reached out to Brian Hensel, Public Works & Mobility Deputy Director—Streets for details on the upcoming project. “We will be milling out the...
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

The Giant 50 Mile Garage Sale is Coming Soon to the Bitterroot

There is something about shopping at garage sales. You get this feeling like you are a treasure hunter, searching for bargains on stuff that somebody else doesn't want. You never know what you will find. A barely used designer handbag? An old lamp made out of mallard duck carvings? Maybe a vintage set of cocktail glasses that say "kiss me, I'm Irish?" It all depends on what you are looking for.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

MT Knifemakers Show and Sale in Missoula Friday and Saturday

Perhaps you've seen them on the TV show "Forged in Fire." Now, come meet them and admire their craftsmanship. The Montana Knifemakers Association 26th annual Custom Knife Show and Sale is this Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at the Missoula Fairgrounds Home and Arts Building. There is no admission charge to attend.
MISSOULA, MT
