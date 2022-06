WILMINGTON, NC (WWA) – The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting its first session of its annual Junior Fire Academy this week. During the half-day, camp-like experience, high school students will have the opportunity to learn life-saving skills like CPR, first aid, and how to use a fire extinguisher, as well as experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter by trying on turnout gear, searching for a victim, and taking on a scaled-down version of the firefighter physical agility test (JPAT).

