Park City, UT

DINE WITH DAD: Tasty Treat for Dad on Father’s Day

By Ted Scheffler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere would we be without our dear old dads? Thankfully, we get a chance at least once every year to celebrate and appreciate our fathers, on Father’s Day, which is just a week or so away. If you’re considering dining out with dad on Father’s Day, here are some tasty...

S. F. Mori

Tuscany in Salt Lake City Is A Fine Dining Restaurant

The Pork Chop Dinner(Image is author's) Almost hidden away in a wooded neighborhood in the Southeast part of Salt Lake City is an Italian restaurant by the name of Tuscany. Rasmus Knudsen was an original pioneer of the area back in 1878. He had a flour mill which operated there for around thirty years. His son later established various businesses in the area including Knudsen's Inn.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Parents honor memory of 10-year-old Grace Grunander

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Grace Grunander’s parents describe her as the kindest person they know, the protector of her younger siblings, and a friend to everyone she met. Megan Grunander, Grace’s mother, said Grace regularly made friendship bracelets and gave them to her friends and classmates to let people know she was there and cared […]
Rare Find: Two Adjacent, Oversized Homesites in Old Town Park City, Utah!

Rare Find: Two Adjacent, Oversized Homesites in Old Town Park City!. 1120 & 1124 Park Ave in Park City, Utah 84060 | .14 Acres. A rare find in Old Town: 2 contiguous properties located only 3.5 blocks from Main Street and Park City Mountain's Town Lift. Together, these parcels are the equivalent of THREE Old Town homesites, measuring 75’ x 75’, flat terrain, easy-to-build, with open space behind and a just a quick walk to Miner's Hospital, City Park, and the trail system. One of the sites is home to an existing and charming historic miner's cottage, built in 1904, epitomizing the character of Park City's rich, silver mining history, and the other is a vacant parcel offering the opportunity to incorporate and expand the redesign of the historic remodel. Imagine sitting on your front porch watching Park City's nostalgic 4th of July and Miner's Day parades, or simply enjoying the views of the ski runs at Park City Mountain and the spectacular Utah sunsets from your west-facing orientation. The prevailing cottage must be preserved and integrated into your new custom home, so this is your chance to realize the dream of designing a legacy property that embodies the memory of the mining days and the distinctive architecture of the early 1900s. Don’t miss the opportunity to create your dream home in the heart of Old Town Park City! Offered at $3,850,000.
PARK CITY, UT
Rockstar Energy founder just bought the most expensive house in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Russell Weiner, the billionaire founder of Rockstar Energy, just bought a Park City mansion for $39.6 million — breaking the record for the most expensive home sale in the state, Engel & Völkers real estate agent Paul Benson told the Wall Street Journal.
Finders keepers: Utah family finds $20K treasure. Here's where it was

NORTH OGDEN — The search is over. A Kaysville couple and a Herriman man gleefully ran down a Ben Lomond Peak trail, holding a treasure chest containing the $20,000 prize that a pair of real estate investors placed earlier this month, according to a video posted on Instagram by David Cline and John Maxim, the organizers' of the search.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
$20,000 treasure from Utah treasure hunt found

UTAH (ABC4) – The $20,000 treasure in the Utah treasure hunt has been found. The treasure was found a day after the second clue was released. Organizers John Maxim and David Cline announced the finders of the treasure on Saturday, June 11 on Instagram. The treasure was found by three people, a married couple from Kaysville […]
UTAH STATE
University of Utah student from Lehi crowned Miss Utah 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – On June 11, Miss Utah County, Lindsey Larsen was crowned Miss Utah 2022 and awarded a $10,000 scholarship at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. Over the next year, Lindsey will travel the state serving, performing, and sharing her social impact initiative, “The MOVEMENT Movement.” Lindsey will also represent Utah at the Miss […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Mountain lion captured in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources captured and euthanized a mountain lion Friday that had been wandering around Pleasant Grove. The animal had been spotted in the area as early as Monday. Conservation Outreach Manager for DWR Scott Root said the agency became aware of...
SLCPD Chief Brown shares photos of guns from buyback event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown paused during his department’s gun buyback event Sunday to share photos of some of the weapons turned in. “Four of the firearms turned in today were previously reported as stolen!,” Brown...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

