ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Teachers respond to Wyo schools chief's denouncement of non-discrimination policy changes

By Maya Shimizu Harris 307-266-0505
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUkga_0g6rUvaO00

Wyoming used to be a live and let live place, says Dirk Andrews, Natrona County Education Association president and former teacher. But he thinks that’s changed, at least when it comes to sentiment around LGBTQ rights.

Andrews has felt those changes personally.

“Honestly, I felt safer living in Wyoming as a gay man back in 2014, when gay marriage was legalized here, than I actually feel now," he said.

Wyoming schools and students have been in the spotlight in these discussions recently.

The Wyoming Legislature considered a bill this year that would have barred transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams. Last month, board members of Fremont County School District No. 1 voted to nix five protected classes — gender identity, sexual orientation, veteran status, marital status and pregnancy — from the district's non-discrimination/harassment policy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service announced May 5 that it would reinterpret the prohibition of discrimination based on sex in Title IX and in the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Last week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder denounced that change, implying that it would impact federal funding for school meals in schools that don’t comply.

Schroeder said in his statement that the move is part of the federal government’s “ever-relentless agenda of social engineering.”

“This is not about discrimination, it is about control and manipulation, it is about forcing post-modernist thinking on people who refuse to embrace the same, and it is about imposing a value system on the majority of Wyomingites (whose) faith or common sense inform them differently,” Schroeder said in the statement.

Not all Wyoming educators on the ground feel that way.

Casper Classical Academy Librarian Rebecca Murray told the Star-Tribune she “100% disagrees” that Schroeder’s statement represents Wyoming as a whole, even though it may represent the state’s voting record.

She noted that she’s a Christian who is “deeply, deeply faithful.”

“My faith doesn’t agree with homosexuality, but it also doesn’t agree with judging others,” she said.

Murray reiterated several times that her main problem with Schroeder’s statement is that it “says that this is what Wyomingites want.”

“If you’re going to say all Wyomingites or all teachers or all parents, you should have some evidence to back that up," she said.

Andrews said he’s seen mixed attitudes toward the topic.

“I would not say this is coming out of the schools per se, but there are people that support what (Schroeder) is saying,” he said.

At the same time, he said he thinks a minority of vocal people are taking up a lot of attention.

“I think that there are loud people out there screaming and yelling while the majority in Wyoming are actually kind-hearted and respectful," he said. “Maybe that’s how I keep myself sane.”

Wyoming Department of Education spokesperson Linda Finnerty said in an email Wednesday that Schroeder's statement about “the majority of Wyomingites” is "based on Wyoming's voter roles reflecting it is a primarily conservative, republican state."

On Wednesday, the Department issued a statement reiterating that Schroeder stands by his denouncement.

There doesn’t seem to be much recent data about the sentiments Wyomingites have toward LGBTQ rights. But the available data from past surveys actually suggests that a majority of Wyomingites feel differently from what Schroeder claims in his statement.

In 2014, a University of Wyoming survey found that 53% of respondents agreed and 39% disagreed with the statement that gay marriage should be allowed . That was a change from two years prior when only 40% of respondents agreed that same-sex couples should be allowed to get married.

In another statewide poll from 2014, 62% of respondents said they favored adding sexual orientation and gender identity to Wyoming’s employment non-discrimination law , according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit research organization, found in a 2017 survey that 66% of respondents favored adding LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws .

It’s not clear why Schroeder suddenly denounced the changes a month after the USDA’s announcement, particularly since those changes had been a long time in the coming.

In January 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order on “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.” The order directs government agencies to review and revise policies so they align with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton. The decision held that the prohibition on sex discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act covers discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Given Biden’s executive order, it seems a predictable outcome that the USDA would update its non-discrimination policy.

The change requires any organization that gets money from the Food and Nutrition Service to “investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation” and “update their non-discrimination policies and signage to include prohibitions against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.”

The USDA hasn’t responded to a Monday inquiry from the Star-Tribune about what would happen to organizations that don’t follow these requirements and, as Schroeder’s statement implies, whether it would impact funding that pays for school meals.

But assuming that noncompliance would be treated in the same way as it has been in the past, federal funding would probably be impacted if schools don’t make these changes. It’s possible that could include money for school meals.

That’s the part that Jennifer Zerba, a Casper-based substitute teacher and superintendent candidate running on the Republican ticket, takes issue with.

“I will not discriminate against our students,” she said in an interview with the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. She added that she will “protect” students and make sure that they “have everything they need” to be successful.

“I do understand that nationally we’re trying to figure out a way to deal with anti-discrimination,” she said. “However, I agree that tying it with food was not the best choice, that could have been done better.”

She thinks reviewing local policies “separate from the food thing” to make sure they’re compliant with the Constitution is “a good idea.”

“I feel that we as a state can handle this on our own,” she said.

Andrews pointed out that linking federal funding with compliance to certain requirements isn’t anything new.

“For the longest time certain federal laws have actually tied our hands with certain things,” Andrews said. “We've always had to meet requirements in order to get those federal funds.”

And some say it's on organizations to follow those requirements so they can have access to those federal funds.

Vicki Swenson, former Wyoming Education Association President and retired educator who taught in Wyoming schools for 32 years, said in a text to the Star-Tribune that “all citizens – and especially our elected officials – should uphold the protections afforded to all students by our laws.”

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction positions is usually an elected post. But Schroeder was not elected to the position. Gov. Mark Gordon appointed him in January after former superintendent Jillian Balow left to take a similar job in Virginia.

“I didn’t get a chance to vote,” Murray said. “He was appointed.”

Wyomingites will get the chance to vote – or not vote – for Schroeder this fall; he’s running for the superintendent post against five other candidates, one Democrat and four Republicans.

Some say they’re frustrated that kids seem caught in the crosshairs of politics nowadays, something that they see reflected in Schroeder’s denouncement.

“As a retired educator, I remember students who struggled, who felt different and not accepted,” Swenson said in her text. “Politics are making it even more difficult today. We cannot allow children’s safety and well-being to become casualties of politicking in this state.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates

A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). After waking up at 6:30 a.m. and confirming that she was still leading in the Democratic primary for House District 100, Zooey Zephyr got a bacon breakfast burrito and a cafe au lait from her local coffee shop.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic

Sheesh. When it comes to the current hullaballoo over minimum school standards, our Superintendent of Public Instruction is impossible to follow. Before I count the ways, a little background on school accreditation: Montana’s Constitution assigns the control of public schools to local school boards. In order to ensure the quality and equality of opportunity the […] The post Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
K2 Radio

Cheyenne is the Most Expensive City for Monthly Bill Costs in Wyoming

Nobody likes paying bills whatsoever. Nobody really likes having to pay anything honestly, but there are some goods and services that we need to have to live or lives. Unfortunately, if you're in the capital city of Wyoming, it just so happens that you are also paying more on average per month than anyone else throughout the state of Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Cheney Is A Statesman, Not A Politician

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sometimes we have to stop, look, and listen to recognize the special abilities in people. When I stop, pay attention and review the list of Liz’s accomplishments over the past 6 years, it reinforces the fact Liz is a statesman, not a politician. Liz is a natural leader. Liz is right for Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Supports Welcome Home Wyoming

Johnson County will now participate in the Welcome Home Wyoming program for home ownership, after the county commission voted to approve a Resolution in support of the program. Commission Chair Bill Novotny explained the program further during the commission’s recent meeting. Novotny said there was a request presented to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Daily Montanan

Montana adding red tape to those who need help with healthcare

Nearly 300,000 Montanans, including 128,000 children, rely on Medicaid for their health care coverage. Nearly 2-in-3 businesses have an employee who is covered by Medicaid, making it a critical support for Montana’s small businesses and entrepreneurs who can’t afford to compete with big corporations on worker benefits. Medicaid keeps our families healthy and our economy […] The post Montana adding red tape to those who need help with healthcare appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Not Invited To Join Lawsuit Against Sanctuary Cities

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has not joined a legal effort to support a Florida law banning sanctuary cities because it has not been invited to do so. An amicus brief in support of Florida’s law requiring law enforcement officials to cooperate with federal immigration...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

WGFD Has Good Advice To Be Bear-Wise and Keep Casper Bears Away

I'm sure you've heard by now that the Casper Police Department and Wyoming Game and Fish Department dealt with an unwanted guest that was roaming Casper. It was reported on Sunday morning that a black bear was spotted and captured by WGFD. Shortly after the bear incident, WGFD's Janet Milek and Justin Binfet were guests on Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors to discuss living in large carnivore country.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Why Do Wyoming Drivers Hate Colorado Drivers So Much?

For the time I've lived in Wyoming (I'm in my third year here), I've never been able to understand the Wyoming/Colorado riff. I've lived in a few other states in cities that rest on the border of other states, but I've never experienced that same border tension between two states. Maybe it's just the fact that there's the Wyoming vs. Colorado State Border War every year. Call me extremely naive, but I don't get it. But a big part of it definitely exists when I hear Wyoming drivers talk about Colorado drivers. This seems to strike a nerve with more than a few people I know.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Homosexuality#Racism#The Wyoming Legislature
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Liz Cheney And The Trumpists

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It is a curious obsession that keeps me tied to Wyoming, where I lived and worked for thirty-five years, and where my children and grandchildren still live. There are many wonderful things about Wyoming: the trout-fishing on mountain streams, the clear...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, June 11, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Glendo by Rob Dickerson. Rob writes: “Love being at the lake especially when a nice weekend is in store for everyone. Warm and sunny.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, June 12, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Vedauwoo by Lance Goede. Lance writes: “We live in Laramie and were driving east at sunrise. My wife, Kelly, and I love this pic because it was the first day of our trip to see family, starting our day with great promise!”
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wyo4news.com

Wyoming is the 17th most expensive state for household bills

Wyoming- A recent report released by doxoInsights called the 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market showed that Wyoming is the 17th most expensive state for household bills. On average residents of Wyoming spend around $2,022 per month on the ten most common household bills, which is one percent higher than the national average of $2,003 per month. The cost in Rock Springs is even higher than that at $2,073 per month which is two and a half percent higher than Wyoming’s average and three and a half percent more than the national average. Because of this, Rock Springs is considered the 4th most expensive city in Wyoming for household bills.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Central Wyoming Shooters 25th Annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday June 10, kicked off the first day of Central Wyoming Shooters 25th annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot. This shoot is held so that military vets and gun enthusiasts alike can come and show off their arsenal and talk about the history of guns.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy