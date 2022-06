COLUMBIA- Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold the city's annual Fire in the Sky Fourth of July fireworks show at Stephens Lake Park this year. "We've had lots of discussions about looking for a location that was large enough to have that number of people that would allow us to shoot the size of fireworks we would like to shoot for a display," said Gabe Huffington, acting parks and recreation director.

