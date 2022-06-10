ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council OK's proposals aimed at spurring denser development along Austin corridors

By Ben Thompson
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Austin developers have a new option to build taller residential projects along major roadways, and could soon see additional rule changes aimed at making more transit-friendly housing possible citywide. City Council passed a pair of land-use code updates that officials have said could help increase the local housing stock...

