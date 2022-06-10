ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Chapman wins Player of the Year

 3 days ago

Boothbay Region High School freshman tennis player Laura Chapman was voted Player of the Year in the Mountain Valley Conference, as MVC spring sports awards, voted on by the league's coaches, were announced Friday, June 10....

Adam Chadbourne celebrates 65th career win at Wiscasset Speedway

The 2022 season at Wiscasset Speedway rolled on this past Saturday with a full Group #2 program. The lineup included the 88.5FM Modifieds, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, T&L Automotive Roadrunners and the Portland Glass Strictly Streets. The night was sponsored by Mainely Karting and...
Salutatorian welcome speech

Good afternoon! My name is Grace Campbell, and I welcome you to the graduation of Boothbay Region High School's class of 2022. We are here today to celebrate the class of 2022 for their hard work and perseverance throughout high school, but first, I would like to thank our friends and family and the BRHS faculty. We wouldn't be where we are today, here on this stage, without their help. They have been there for us through the good and the bad and with us for not only the big moments like college acceptances and AP tests, but also for the small moments.
Honors essay

Hello everyone, my name is Jaelyn Crocker and I am a proud soon to be graduate of the Class of 2022. If you have ever been to the Boothbay area, you most likely have met someone I am related to. I am a Crocker on my father's side and a Carbone on my mother's side, which are two names in our region that cannot seem to leave the peninsula ... or in some cases the school. I was lucky to grow up within driving distance of my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, my cousins, and all of the weird "we know we are related but not quite sure how" situations.
BRHS Class of 2022 Graduation I

Boothbay Region High School's Class of 2022 graduated June 10. The ceremony was held on Sherman Field under a sunny sky for the second year.
BRHS class of 1972 50-year reunion Aug. 6

The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion at Brady's in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at 1 p.m. Photographer Leisha MacDougall will take an official class photo and other photos between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
Melinda S. Allen

On June 5, 2022, Melinda Sue Allen, loving mother and dear friend to many, passed away at age 54. She lived in Waldoboro, Maine. Melinda and was born Dec. 3, 1967 in Nashua, New Hampshire to Lynne Allen. She took joy in her four daughters, Brianna Allen, Savanna Miller, Dakota...
Deb Roy, Longest Career in GHS History

Spring 2022 has arrived, and with it comes the close of another school year for Gorham. Additionally, it brings to a close the career of a longtime Gorham educator, Mrs. Deborah Roy. Deb has taught Spanish at Gorham High School (GHS) since the fall of 1975, and will retire this...
BRHS Class of 2022 Class Day

Boothbay Region High School Class of 2022 held its second to last procession for Class Day June 10. After walking around Boothbay Region Elementary School for the region's youngest students' congratulations, the seniors made their way into the BRHS gym to celebrate their last day as high school students. Seniors handed out gifts to their peers, shared stories and glimpses of several classmates' futures, and shared looks back on their time at BRES and BRHS. Before the seniors proceeded out of the gym for the last time as students, they played a reel of photos of each student as babies or children and as they are now.
Register welcomes summer intern

Emma Ranzetta of Scarborough, Maine is serving a summer internship with the Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper. She is a rising senior at Saint Joseph's College of Maine who will graduate next spring with a business communications degree. "From there I hope to be in the TV news industry working as...
BRHS Class of 2022 Parade

Boothbay Region High School Class of 2022 held a graduation parade following commencement June 10. Boothbay Harbor Police and Fire departments, Southport Fire Department and a score of emergency vehicles escorted new alumni, students, family and friends from BRHS through downtown Boothbay Harbor.
Valedictorian farewell speech

When I was nine years old, my 4 siblings and I packed up into my dad's 1985 Airstream and made our move from Orlando, Florida to Southport, Maine. The ride consisted of no air conditioning, an engine fire, two popped tires on the highway, and a lost cat. Not to mention the multitude of emotions that come with moving across the country. Family bonding! After four long days, and my mom begging to rent a car, we made it. Even after we all moved in, and found the missing cat, I didn't feel at home. The adjustment was hard. In fact, I complained so much about wanting to move back that Aggie who was born in Maine (and luckily missed the RV ride) would also ask to go back to Florida. My parents even got me an emotional support dog for Christmas that year to try make me feel better. Thanks, mom and dad.
Memorial service for Jean W. Slayton

Jean Wellington Slayton, 95, died Dec. 13, 2021 at her home in Boothbay Harbor. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Columba's in Boothbay Harbor. There will be a celebration reception at Ocean Point Casino from 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences...
My Maine This Week: Linda Woods

This week's My Maine This Week featured photos are taken by one of our frequent photographers and longtime NRCM members, Linda Woods of Waterville, Maine. Linda's favorite color is pink, so naturally lady's slippers are some of her favorite wildflowers. She shares some recent photos of the ones she has seen in her recent travels around the state. Lady's slippers are illegal to pick, but they are fantastic photo subjects!
Get your motor started: It's lobster boat racing season!

That's right, racing fans, it's time to rev up your motors! Maine's 2022 lobster boat racing season kicks off right here in Boothbay Harbor with the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races on Saturday, June 18. If you're a boat captain, signup is at Brown's Wharf at...
Ray and Shelly Sirois complete "The Great Loop'

Ray and Shelly Sirois recently completed America's Great Loop aboard M/V Shellerina a 39-foot trawlerstyle power boat. They will be cruising in the Boothbay area between now and early August. For Shelly and Ray, "America's Great Loop" was a 5,500-mile loop that included the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the Hudson...
Nature writing workshop and a reading

Aspiring and experienced nature writers are invited to join Whitefield author Andrea Lani for a reading from her book "Uphill Both Ways: Hiking toward Happiness on the Colorado Trail" and a nature writing workshop at Hidden Valley Nature Center on Saturday, June 18 from 1-3:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the parking area at 1:00 and walk the half-mile to the Barn, practicing clearing their minds and opening their senses along the way. At the Barn, the group will seek inspiration in the natural world through exercises designed to hone observation skills, sharpen senses, and deepen one's relationship with nature.
American Legion Post 36

As you all know by now, Post 36 is under new leadership. I am looking forward to working with Commander Robin Ford and her team as we continue to meet our mission of serving our veterans, community, children and youth. If you are a veteran and haven't joined the Post, please consider doing that. Membership is important, whether you have time to be an active part of the post or by your financial support, to continue to accomplish our goals.

