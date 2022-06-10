Chapman wins Player of the Year

When I was nine years old, my 4 siblings and I packed up into my dad’s 1985 Airstream and made our move from Orlando, Florida to Southport, Maine. The ride consisted of no air conditioning, an engine fire, two popped tires on the highway, and a lost cat. Not to mention the multitude of emotions that come with moving across the country. Family bonding! After four long days, and my mom begging to rent a car, we made it. Even after we all moved in, and found the missing cat, I didn’t feel at home. The adjustment was hard. In fact, I complained so much about wanting to move back that Aggie who was born in Maine (and luckily missed the RV ride) would also ask to go back to Florida. My parents even got me an emotional support dog for Christmas that year to try make me feel better. Thanks, mom and dad.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO