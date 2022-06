TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Florida State senior Petra Hule is the ITA 2022 National Senior Player of the Year as named by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The award honors the senior student-athlete who had the best year among all student-athletes in her class. She is the second Florida State tennis player to earn a national award from the ITA, and the first since Kia Asberg was presented with the ITA/Cissie Leary Award for Sportsmanship (2000).

