TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State has added offensive lineman Antavious Woody to its 2022 class, head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday. “We are excited about the addition of Antavious Woody,” Norvell said. “He is an elite athlete with tremendous versatility. Antavious worked extremely hard, both on and off the field, to put himself in this position, and we are glad to have him as part of the Nole Family.”

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO