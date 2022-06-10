ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Many Episodes of ‘The Offer’ Will There Be?

By Maddy Casale
 3 days ago
Yesterday (June 9) marked the release of the ninth episode of The Offer on Paramount+, and as the story ramps up, you may be wondering how many more chances you’ll get to immerse yourself in this epic biographical drama about the making of 1972 gangster film The Godfather. This Paramount+ Original miniseries goes deep into the background of producer Albert S. Ruddy’s (Miles Teller) experience bringing the iconic film to life with Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) and Robert Evans (Matthew Goode). With Season 1 reaching its end, the show has some excitement ahead to detail how The Godfather became the fully finished, and how it became the unforgettable film it is today.

Wondering how many episodes you have left for that offer to still be on the table? Here’s everything we know about The Offer release schedule:

How many episodes are there of The Offer?

There will be 10 total episodes of The Offer. The first three dropped simultaneously on April 28 and since then have premiered one episode a time on a weekly basis. As of right now, nine of the 10 episodes are streamable.

The Offer release schedule: When do new episodes premiere?

The first season of The Offer is almost completely over, but it’s never too late to catch up for that tenth and final episode. The last new episode of The Offer premieres Thursday at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. The release schedule is as follows:

  • Episode 1, “A Seat at the Table”: April 28
  • Episode 2, “Warning Shots”: April 28
  • Episode 3, “Fade In”: April 28
  • Episode 4, “The Right Shade of Yellow”: May 5
  • Episode 5, “Kiss the Ring”: May 12
  • Episode 6, “A Stand Up Guy”: May 19
  • Episode 7, “Mr. Producer”: May 26
  • Episode 8, “Crossing That Line”: June 2
  • Episode 9, “It’s Who We Are”: June 9
  • Episode 10, TBA: June 16

Is The Offer on Netflix? How to watch The Offer:

The Offer is not available on Netflix, as it is a Paramount+ Original series. You can stream The Offer exclusively with a Paramount+ subscription, which can be done directly on the Paramount+ site or app, or on Amazon Prime Video with a Paramount+ subscription.

For new subscribers, Paramount+ will give you your first month free, and afterwards (if you choose to continue) will cost $4.99 per month with the Essential plan, or $9.99 per month with the ad-free Premium plan.

Will there be a Season 2 of The Offer?

There are no plans for a Season 2 of The Offer. The show has always been billed as a miniseries, meaning that it had a finite end set from the start. Paramount+ has not renewed the show for a second season either, so it looks like June 16’s Episode 10 will be the show’s very last. Make sure to watch it so you can see The Offer go out with a bang.

Decider.com

