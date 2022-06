A heat wave across inland Southern California will give way to cooler weather Sunday, but the respite will be brief, as temperatures are forecast to rise again midweek. Temperatures topped 90 degrees Saturday in much of the region’s valleys and deserts, with Lancaster in the Antelope Valley recording L.A. County’s highest temperature, 103 degrees. Those temperatures were about 10 degrees hotter than what’s normal at this time of year, due to a high-pressure system keeping cooler air away, said David Gomberg, meterologist with the National Weather System in Oxnard.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO