ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Last of Us multiplayer concept art seems to all-but confirm a Firefly fan theory

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The Last of Us multiplayer game might explore a fan theory that suggests there’s a group of Fireflies based in San Francisco.

As shared by Den of Geek , it’s possible that the upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game is set in San Francisco, and for a good reason. In case you missed it, yesterday during Summer Game Fest 2022 , Naughty Dog co-president and The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann took to the stage to discuss The Last of Us Part 1 as well as a few other projects the team has been working on.

One of these bonus projects is a The Last of Us standalone multiplayer game . During the showcase, Naughty Dog revealed a piece of concept art that sees two new characters attempting to survive in what’s theorized to be San Francisco due to the Golden Gate Bridge and other landmarks in the background.

As explained in the Den of Geek article, there’s a long-standing fan theory that suggests that at one point in time there was a quarantine zone based in San Francisco, one which had a large Firefly presence in it.

Savvy The Last of Us players will already know that there’s a reference to the Californian city hidden in the 'Snipers' nest log' artifact which can be found in 'The University' chapter of the first game. Located towards the bottom of the scruffy piece of paper, a note can be found which reads: "12/20 1 Scientist Biologist from San Francisco." Which indicates that there was some kind of operation happening in the city at one point.

Of course, this could just be a coincidence but what the original article suggests is that there used to be Fireflies in the city before some kind of yet-to-be-revealed event, which results in many of the people at the QZ moving to other bases. This could be a sign that the multiplayer game could take place during a "late in the game" version of San Francisco where Fireflies and other survivors could clash with rival groups and the infected.

We already know that Fireflies are starting to return to California after Abby and Lev attempt to reach Santa Barbara, and later Catalina Island, due to rumors of Firefly activity in the area - so it’s not too big of a stretch to assume the events could be connected. Especially since The Last of Us multiplayer was originally supposed to be a The Last of Us 2 add-on.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out more about The Last of Us multiplayer game is all about. Until then, find out what was shared about the upcoming The Last of Us TV show during last night’s showcase .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Stylish 90s stealth action title Serial Cleaners release date announced at the Future Games Show

The sequel to the 2017 indie hit Serial Cleaner is set to drag the 2D stealth-action out of the '70s and into the '90s – specifically, New York City, New Year's Eve 1999. Designed as a homage to '90s cinema – spanning cult crime thrillers through to b-movie action flicks – Serial Cleaners sees four professional cleaners for the mob gather to reminisce about their careers at the turn of the millennium, before it tragically, inevitably goes horribly wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Ark 2, which we'll remind you has Vin Diesel riding a T-Rex, now launches 2023

Ark 2 has a new trailer that shows Vin Diesel riding atop a Tyrannosaurus rex and reveals a 2023 release window. In case you chalked up your memory of the first Ark 2 trailer revealing Vin Diesel as a main character as some sort of testosterone-fueled fever dream, this latest trailer will pinch you back to reality. Ark 2 really does star Vin Diesel as a shirtless dino hunter, and honestly it's hype as hell. The action movie star seems to have tamed a massive T-Rex, decked it out in armor, and trained it to stomp around the world at his command, which just looks like exactly the Ark sequel we didn't know we needed.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GamesRadar

Orx is part rogue-like, part tower-defence, part deck-builder, all carnage

Orx are coming! Or more specifically, Orx is coming, the roguelike deck-building tower-defence game from Critical Reflex, about which we're seeing even more details at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana. And once you get past the initial, rather arresting images of parapets shooting fire at thousands of club-wielding oafs who refuse to get off the lawn, Orx is clearly boasting a heady lineage of inspirations that'll catch the attention of any veteran indie game lover.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Druckmann
GamesRadar

Grounded finally gets a full release in September

Obsidian's backyard survival game Grounded finally has a release date for its full 1.0 launch, officially taking the game out of early access in September. Somewhat weirdly, today's announcement trailer doesn't include a specific release date - just that general September window. Still, it's exciting to hear the acclaimed survival game is getting its full launch soon, more than two years (and 12 updates) after its early access launch.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefly#Concept Art#The Last Of Us#Fireflies#Video Game#Californian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy