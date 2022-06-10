Enhancing Nanoparticle Photocatalyst's Ability To Produce Hydrogen Fuel From Water

Self-doped- and nitro-polyanilines have become a widely used strategy to optimize the electronic and vibratory spectra of polymeric building blocks in various applications. We report the synthesis of poly (5-nitro-2-orthanilic acid) by an aniline-initiated oxidative polymerization reaction. The polymer is characterized by spectroscopic techniques, elemental shapes, cyclic voltammetry, electrical conductivity, and microscopic and thermal measurements. The hydrophilic and hydrophobic nature of the supports provided the formation of amphiphilicity as judged by SEM. Thermogravimetric measurements reveal thermal stability up to 500Â Â°C and glass temperature (Tg) observed at 240Â Â°C. Electrical conductivity decreases as the temperature rises at the different frequencies used, reflecting the semiconducting nature in the extrinsic range, which is characterized by high carriers and low mobility. The presence of these electron residues causes a decrease in efficiency and increases the thermal conductivity. Dielectric measurements have shown that permittivity decreases gradually at lower levels, mainly due to the transport of charging carriers, resulting in higher performance. The testing of the copolymer as a new scale blocker has resulted in moderate to fairly high performance. This effect is attributed to the change in polymer geometry using intramolecular H-bonding group -SO3H and a chain polymer in an aqueous medium.

