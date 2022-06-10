ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Enhancing Nanoparticle Photocatalyst's Ability To Produce Hydrogen Fuel From Water

Cover picture for the articleOrganic semiconductor-based photocatalysts conceived by a KAUST-led team could make hydrogen easier to generate from water using sunlight. Sunlight is the most abundant source of renewable energy, but its inability to produce consistent energy levels over time means it cannot meet energy needs on demand. A promising option is to store...

Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Expanding the active charge carriers of polymer electrolytes in lithium-based batteries using an anion-hosting cathode

Ionic-conductive polymers are appealing electrolyte materials for solid-state lithium-based batteries. However, these polymers are detrimentally affected by the electrochemically-inactive anion migration that limits the ionic conductivity and accelerates cell failure. To circumvent this issue, we propose the use of polyvinyl ferrocene (PVF) as positive electrode active material. The PVF acts as an anion-acceptor during redox processes, thus simultaneously setting anions and lithium ions as effective charge carriers. We report the testing of various Li||PVF lab-scale cells using polyethylene oxide (PEO) matrix and Li-containing salts with different anions. Interestingly, the cells using the PEO-lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide (LiTFSI) solid electrolyte deliver an initial capacity of 108 mAh gâˆ’1 at 100 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C, and a discharge capacity retention of 70% (i.e., 70 mAh gâˆ’1) after 2800 cycles at 300 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C. The Li|PEO-LiTFSI|PVF cells tested at 50 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 30"‰Â°C can also deliver an initial discharge capacity of around 98 mAh gâˆ’1 with an electrolyte ionic conductivity in the order of 10âˆ’5"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1.
CHEMISTRY
Iain Mcculloch
Nature.com

Assessment of self-doped poly (5-nitro-2-orthanilic acid) as a scaling inhibitor to control the precipitation of CaCO and CaSO in solution

Self-doped- and nitro-polyanilines have become a widely used strategy to optimize the electronic and vibratory spectra of polymeric building blocks in various applications. We report the synthesis of poly (5-nitro-2-orthanilic acid) by an aniline-initiated oxidative polymerization reaction. The polymer is characterized by spectroscopic techniques, elemental shapes, cyclic voltammetry, electrical conductivity, and microscopic and thermal measurements. The hydrophilic and hydrophobic nature of the supports provided the formation of amphiphilicity as judged by SEM. Thermogravimetric measurements reveal thermal stability up to 500Â Â°C and glass temperature (Tg) observed at 240Â Â°C. Electrical conductivity decreases as the temperature rises at the different frequencies used, reflecting the semiconducting nature in the extrinsic range, which is characterized by high carriers and low mobility. The presence of these electron residues causes a decrease in efficiency and increases the thermal conductivity. Dielectric measurements have shown that permittivity decreases gradually at lower levels, mainly due to the transport of charging carriers, resulting in higher performance. The testing of the copolymer as a new scale blocker has resulted in moderate to fairly high performance. This effect is attributed to the change in polymer geometry using intramolecular H-bonding group -SO3H and a chain polymer in an aqueous medium.
CHEMISTRY
IFLScience

Scientists Inject Microbubbles Of Oxygen Into The Bloodstream In Potential Medical Breakthrough

Humans need a cup of oxygen per minute to survive. This is because oxygen in the blood helps with energy production. In healthy individuals, oxygen is available in abundance. However, some illnesses (such as COVID-19) and acute lung trauma can cause lung damage that can compromise oxygen delivery. In turn, this can cause patients to get hypoxemia – where less oxygen makes it to the bloodstream. Even a few minutes of oxygen deprivation at the tissue level – hypoxia – can cause previously healthy people to become neurologically impacted for life.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

China's massive 2-GW orbital solar power station just got a lot closer

China is looking to space for solar energy, unlike NASA, which shelved the idea due to its complexity and cost two decades ago. According to South China Morning Post, China is slated to begin the first phase of an ambitious solar power plant development in 2028, two years ahead of the original schedule. When the time comes, a trial satellite orbiting the Earth at a distance of roughly 248 miles (400km) will be used to test the technology, a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Chinese Space Science and Technology on Thursday explains.
INDUSTRY
#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Production#Nanoparticles
Freethink

The biggest myths about electric vehicles

As electric vehicle (EV) sales skyrocket, more than doubling in 2021 compared to 2020, and automotive companies announce massive investments in batteries and EVs, the transition from gas to electricity-powered vehicles is looking all the more inevitable. Still, misinformation abounds during this exciting technological change. Here are seven of the...
CARS
insideevs.com

Solid Power Installs Pilot Production Line For Solid-State Battery Cells

Solid Power, a developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, announced that it has completed the installation of an automated pilot production line. The pilot line is designed to produce EV-scale, sulfide-based solid-state cells with silicon-rich anodes (over 50% active silicon in the anode) for high energy density. Initially,...
ECONOMY
technologynetworks.com

Luminescent Gel Created With Applications From Counterfeiting to Biosensing

Trinity scientists have taken inspiration from nature to create luminescent, self-healing gels with a suite of potential applications ranging from bank note counterfeiting to next-gen bio-sensing and imaging. Crucially, the scientists have been able to introduce guanosine (a molecule that plays many important metabolic roles in our cells) into these...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Signature of weak-antilocalization in sputtered topological insulator BiSe thin films with varying thickness

We report a low-temperature magneto transport study of Bi2Se3 thin films of different thicknesses (40, 80 and 160Â nm), deposited on sapphire (0001) substrates, using radio frequency magnetron sputtering technique. The high-resolution x-ray diffraction measurements revealed the growth of rhombohedral c-axis {0003n} oriented Bi2Se3 films on sapphire (0001). Vibrational modes of Bi2Se3 thin films were obtained in the low wavenumber region using Raman spectroscopy. The surface roughness of sputtered Bi2Se3 thin films on sapphire (0001) substrates were obtained to be ~"‰2.26"“6.45Â nm. The chemical and electronic state of the deposited Bi2Se3 was confirmed by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and it showed the formation of Bi2Se3 compound. Resistivity versus temperature measurements show the metallic nature of Bi2Se3 films and a slight up-turn transition in resistivity at lower temperatures"‰<"‰25Â K. The positive magneto-resistance value of Bi2Se3 films measured at low temperatures (2"“100Â K) confirmed the gapless topological surface states in Bi2Se3 thin films. The quantum correction to the magnetoconductivity of thin films in low magnetic field is done by employing Hikami"“Larkin"“Nagaoka theory and the calculated value of coefficient 'Î±' (defining number of conduction channels) was found to be 0.65, 0.83 and 1.56 for film thickness of 40, 80 and 160Â nm, respectively. These observations indicate that the top and bottom surface states are coupled with the bulk states and the conduction mechanism in Bi2Se3 thin films varied with the film thicknesses.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Construction of a molecular prime link by interlocking two trefoil knots

Simple and efficient synthetic routes to topologically complex mechanically interlocked molecules remain scarce owing to the sophisticated three-dimensional entanglement of their structures. We report herein the coordination-driven self-assembly from a trefoil knot to a structure comprising two interlocked homochiral trefoil knots by increasing the length of the ligands. The quadruple interlocking of two trefoil knots of the same handedness gives the resulting molecular prime double trefoil link with a total of 14 crossings. Molecular trefoil knots of single topological chirality are formed via enantiopure ligands. Likewise, a pair of topological enantiomers of the double trefoil link are separately and stereoselectively constructed through chirality transfer from the constituent ligands. The synthesis and topological chirality of the trefoil knot and the double trefoil link have been confirmed using single-crystal X-ray diffraction, mass spectrometry, NMR spectroscopy and circular dichroism spectroscopy. Construction of molecular links from non-trivial knots rather than just trivial macrocycles provides a synthetic strategy for topologically complex mechanically interlocked molecules.
CHEMISTRY

