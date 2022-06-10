ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What Are ”Forever Chemicals” and How Do We Deal With Them?

By Alexander Beadle
technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were first discovered in the mid-20th century1 and were quickly adopted by product manufacturers looking to develop new waterproof materials and non-stick coatings for cookware. Following a deadly fire onboard a U.S. naval aircraft carrier,2 PFAS came to the rescue once again; scientists were able...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Luminescent Gel Created With Applications From Counterfeiting to Biosensing

Trinity scientists have taken inspiration from nature to create luminescent, self-healing gels with a suite of potential applications ranging from bank note counterfeiting to next-gen bio-sensing and imaging. Crucially, the scientists have been able to introduce guanosine (a molecule that plays many important metabolic roles in our cells) into these...
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Pathways Identified That Can Make Crops More Resilient to Flooding

Extreme weather phenomena are on the rise worldwide, including frequent droughts and fires. Floods are also a clear consequence of climate change. For agriculture, a flooded field means major losses: about 15 percent of global crop losses are due to flooding. As part of a collaboration between Freiburg, Utrecht in the Netherlands, and other institutes, Junior Professor Dr. Sjon Hartman from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS - Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg, has now discovered that a signaling molecule can make plants more resistant to flooding. The gaseous plant hormone ethylene causes the plant to switch on a kind of molecular emergency power system that helps it survive the lack of oxygen during flooding. The team had previously demonstrated that ethylene sends a signal to the plant that it is underwater. Pretreating the experimental plants with the hormone improved their chances of survival. The results, which appeared in the journal Plant Physiology, should help to combat waterlogging and flooding in agriculture and, for example, to develop resistant plant varieties.
AGRICULTURE
technologynetworks.com

Unlocking Smoother HPLC Method Transfer

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is one of the mainstay techniques in an analytical chemistry lab. However, a key challenge in highly regulated laboratories is when scientists must switch from one HPLC system to another, or exchange methods between different labs and sites. The process of transferring a method to the receiving HPLC system involves checking and adjusting multiple parameters such as instrument settings and configurations. If this is not carried out carefully, the receiving instrument and method might produce results inconsistent with the original system in terms of retention times and peak shapes for the analytes of interest, ultimately rendering analysis unreliable. Conversely, making method adjustments can lead to lack of compliance with regulator validated analytical protocols. In this article, we review the main challenges with method transfer and highlight how advanced HPLC technologies can help smooth this transition.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Inhaled Vaccines Offer Better Protection Than Nasal Sprays

Inhaled aerosol vaccines provide far better protection and stronger immunity than nasal sprays, McMaster scientists who compared respiratory vaccine-delivery systems have confirmed. While nasal sprays reach primarily the nose and throat, inhaled aerosols bypass the nasal passage and deliver vaccine droplets deep in the airway, where they can induce a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Water Research#Water Contamination#Greenpeace
technologynetworks.com

AI Distinguishes Cancer Cells From Healthy Ones

When it comes to identifying patterns in mountains of data, human beings are no match for artificial intelligence (AI). In particular, a branch of AI called machine learning is often used to find regularities in data sets – be it for stock market analysis, image and speech recognition, or the classification of cells. To reliably distinguish cancer cells from healthy cells, a team led by Dr. Altuna Akalin, head of the Bioinformatics and Omics Data Science Platform at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association (MDC), has now developed a machine learning program called “ikarus.” The program found a pattern in tumor cells that is common to different types of cancer, consisting of a characteristic combination of genes. According to the team’s paper in the journal Genome Biology, the algorithm also detected types of genes in the pattern that had never been clearly linked to cancer before.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy