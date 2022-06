Vicki Lynn Chambless, 52, of Crossett, passed away on June 9, 2022, at her home. She was born in Joliet, Illinois, on June 26, 1969, to her parents, Frank, and Wanda Dickey Asa. She grew up in Genoa, Arkansas. After marrying her best friend and soulmate, Johnny Chambless, they moved...

