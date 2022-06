The United States is allegedly facing a tampon shortage. According to TIME, consumers across the country have spent the last couple of months struggling to find the hygiene products in stores and online. The outlet pointed to a series of anecdotes shared on Reddit and other platforms, where users complained about the low inventory as well as perceived price gouging by retailers. One user claimed they checked eight different stores for their preferred brand, before they gave up and ordered the products “from Amazon at a noticeable markup.”

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO