Fleetwood, PA

Berks man remains held for alleged role in Capitol riot while attorneys file status report

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. - A Fleetwood man was back in court Friday for charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Alan Byerly...

www.wfmz.com

MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Threatening to Murder Members of the United States Senate

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on Friday a former attorney, Kenelm L. Shirk, age 72, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to time served of 16 months and 20 days imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release with conditions by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, for threatening to murder members of the United States Senate.
LEBANON, PA
MyChesCo

King Of Prussia Woman Arrested on Identity Theft Charges

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 53-year-old woman from King of Prussia, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania was arrested on June 8, 2022, by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department on Identity Theft and related charges. Authorities state that Dawn Yvonne Nock was apprehended on an active arrest warrant that was issued on...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Daily Voice

York County Kidnapper Arrested Police Say

Five days after the Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off— after the girl was found safe— the woman who abducted her has been captured, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Legislation Bans Military-Style Assault Weapons In PA

BUCKS COUNTY – In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero will be introducing a bill banning military-style assault weapons in PA. The Democrat says military-style weapons have no place in civilian society and easy access to assault weapons is one of the greatest threats to Pennsylvanians. The bill will broaden the scope of what the state classifies as assault weapons, banning more than 150 gun models. It will also ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds and provide for a voluntary buy-back program for individuals that currently own firearms that would no longer be permitted. The proposal is modeled after a law that was enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which is considered to be one of the toughest in the nation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Attempted Homicide Suspect

RONKS, PA — A former resident of Manheim, Pennsylvania is wanted by the East Lampeter Township Police Department in connection to an attempted homicide. Terrence R Henderson, age 43, has been charged with Criminal Attempt at Homicide and related offenses after an incident that occurred at the Olde Amish Inn located at 33 Eastbrook Rd in Ronks, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
RONKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania lawyer gets time-served sentence in lawmaker threats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania lawyer who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Democrats in the U.S. Senate has been sentenced to time served and a $10,000 fine.Kenelm Shirk III, 72, of the city of Lebanon, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took his age and health into account in lowering the sentence range from 18 to 24 months."I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case," she said Friday, according to LNP.Authorities said state police arrested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Police Investigating Bank Fraud in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Central Bucks Regional Police say they are investigating fraudulent banking activity at the First National Bank in Doylestown Borough. Authorities state that on May 24, 2022, a female, driving a black sports utility vehicle, cashed a check in the amount of $2,800 at the drive-through. Previously, the same female cashed checks in the amount of $2,800 each at branches in Jamison and Warminster. The female used the same name of a victim whose wallet was stolen on May 19, 2022. The released images are those from Doylestown and other bank locations.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
MyChesCo

Police Investigators Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

WYOMISSING, PA — Investigators say the suspect stole a wallet and used the credit card to purchase a laptop. According to Detectives with the Wyomissing Police Department, the suspect in a released image stole a wallet from the victim’s purse while she was working in the office building located at 560 Van Reed Road and used the credit card to purchase a laptop at Best Buy.
WYOMISSING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County man ordered held on gun and drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. —A Lycoming County man facing firearm and drug charges was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison during an arraignment on June 9 in Williamsport. Judge William Arbuckle addressed the issue of bail, ordering Ameer Burks, 41, of Williamsport to remain detained. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur cited previous convictions and violations of parole as reasons for Burks to remain incarcerated. Burks told the courtroom he understood the six counts being charged against him that included four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, namely fentanyl and cocaine, one count of possession with intent, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Burks could face a maximum penalty of 20 years incarceration for each narcotic offense and a maximum of 10 for the firearm offense. Burks faces similar charges in Lycoming County Court.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown residents march against gun violence

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - People in Pottstown, Montgomery County rallied for an end to gun violence. Folks held up signs along High Street on Sunday, encouraging people to show their support by honking. They said it's time for things to change. "It's about being preventative of what's going on right now...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

DA: ‘Full-blown riot’ at First Hospital in Kingston, five injured

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at the First Hospital in Kingston Saturday evening for a reported riot. According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, a small altercation involving juveniles broke out inside the hospital around 7:15 p.m. At 8:25 p.m. police were called for the incident when the situation […]
KINGSTON, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Avondale Man

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — A resident of Avondale, Pennsylvania is wanted by the Kennett Square Police Department for failing to appear in court to face drug charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old William Stinnette Jr., who was previously arrested and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act and has failed to appear at his June 8, 2022, preliminary hearing.
AVONDALE, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Continue Search for Homicide Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in released surveillance video excerpts. Authorities state that the Philadelphia Police continues to investigate the homicide by shooting of a 50-year-old male, that occurred on Friday, May 13th, 2022, in the 1800 block of E. Hilton Street. Before the shooting, the suspect along with another male walked with the victim from Jasper Street onto E. Hilton Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

