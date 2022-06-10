ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Behind Bars After Attempting To Crash Her Wedding

By Molly Claire Goddard
 3 days ago
Britney Spears ' ex-husband Jason Alexander is behind bars. After attempting to crash the pop princess' intimate wedding at her home — which he live streamed on social media — her former spouse, 40, was booked and held at the Ventura County Jail.

According to Fox News , Alexander's bail has been set at $22,500 and he is now eligible for release hours after being taken into custody on Thursday, June 9, ahead of Spears marrying Sam Asghari . Police arrested him at 2:32 p.m. PST and booked him the same day at 7:32 p.m.

BRITNEY SPEARS CLAIMS KEVIN FEDERLINE WOULDN'T SPEND TIME WITH HER WHEN SHE WAS PREGNANT, HIS LAWYER RESPONDS

Authorities confirmed to the outlet that Alexander was arrested on "two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out of county warrant."

As OK! previously reported , the Louisiana native caused a stir on Thursday when he took to Instagram Live to stream his attempt to break into the headline making event. "Don't put your hands on me. Please don't put your hands on me," Alexander yelled at security before asking, "Hey, where's Britney?"

The footage then showed Alexander engaged in a scuffle with security as he boldly stated, "I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash her wedding."

BRITNEY SPEARS HINTS AT TUMULTUOUS PAST BY POSTING CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT 'TRUSTING GOD'

Earlier in the video, Alexander could be seen walking through the "Toxic" singer's property, opening doors and continuously asking where Spears was located.

Spears and Alexander were married for a mere 55 hours in 2004 after a quickie marriage in Las Vegas before the union was annulled.

Following the shocking turn of events, an insider revealed the bride was a bit freaked out by the break-in. "Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down," a source dished about Spears. "Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason [Alexander] is no longer on the property."

Despite the scary situation, the chart topper's wedding appeared to be a star-filled event with guests like Madonna , Paris Hilton , Selena Gomez , Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow in attendance. Spears rocked a stunning gown designed by Donatella Versace , who was also at the ceremony.

