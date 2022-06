The Portland Mercury's 2022 Queer Guide: Making Waves!. Portland Queer Icons Jumping from Stage to the Screen: Jinkx Monsoon, House of Ada, and More!. In November 2021, global consulting giant McKinsey & Company released a report on the experiences of transgender people in the workplace. The findings painted a portrait of inequity, discomfort, and often hostility and harassment. For instance, only a third of trans respondents to McKinsey’s survey said they feel comfortable being fully out at work. Even fewer felt comfortable being out with clients or customers. And only 14 percent said they see leaders above them at work who look or seem like them.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO