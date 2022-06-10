ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato releases new single 'Skin Of My Teeth': Watch the music video

Demi Lovato is back -- by the skin of their teeth.

The 29-year-old singer, who identifies as they/them, dropped their new single "Skin Of My Teeth" on Friday with a video.

Over a background of drums and guitar, the artist openly references their previous drug struggles and mental health. "Demi leaves rehab again / When is this s*** gonna end? / Sounds like the voice in my head / I can't believe I'm not dead," they powerfully open the song.

Meanwhile, in the music video, viewers watch as Demi soaks in a bathtub while wearing a white T-shirt, eventually having to fight off the grim reaper who "knocks on my door."

"I'm alive by the skin of my teeth / I survived, but it got harder to breathe /Askin' why doesn't make it easier / Go easier on me," the artist pleads in the chorus.

"Skin Of My Teeth" is the leading single off Lovato's forthcoming eighth studio album "HOLY F***," which is due out Aug. 19.

The accompanying tour is set to kick off on Aug. 13.

Watch the full music video for "Skin Of My Teeth" here .

