Man Found Dead in Bellflower; Investigation Underway

BELLFLOWER (CNS) - A man was found dead in Bellflower, and an investigation was underway Friday.

Deputies were sent to the 8500 block of Park Street about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

"When deputies arrived, they found a male ... non-responsive and in cardiac arrest," a sheriff's department statement said. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department."

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, about 50-55 years old. A person was detained for questioning in connection with the death, but other details were not released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.