ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calverton, NY

For real market value, nothing beats life on the farm

Innovate Long Island
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring has fully sprung and summer is near – and that means sunny mornings, high pollen counts … and farmer’s markets!. Crisp veggies, homemade hummus, perfect pickles, mouthwatering empanadas … ah, the good life was back. We could get our specialty goods again, fresh as they...

www.innovateli.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

Hidden New York Beaches worth finding this Summer

We all have our favorite New York State beaches that we frequent in the summer—but there are several hidden gems you might not know about. These are the beaches less traveled. The ones that aren't necessarily big, but they're beaches nonetheless and they're beautiful in their own right.
Q 105.7

NY Invasive Species Week Ends! This Fish Still Needs to Be Killed!

New York's Invasive Species Awareness Week concludes today but that doesn't mean they have stopped invading. We need to take this knowledge forward while we are fishing, hiking or boating and stop the spread of these bugs, fish and plants. In this particular instance we are focused on one specific...
ANIMALS
washingtonlatest.com

Southold On Long Island’s North Fork Is The Perfect Weekend Getaway

It’s not immediately clear why there is a mural of Albert Einstein in shorts on the wall of the eponymous Einstein Square, basically the outdoor section of the café and gourmet market Southold General in the town of that name on Long Island’s North Fork. But it seems that the spot has history as does Southold itself, the hamlet named as the oldest English settlement in New York State, dating from 1640. Einstein discovered its quiet beauty, bordering both Long Island Sound on the north and Peconic Bay on the south and spent summers here in the late 1930’s, sometimes playing his violin in the town’s musical evenings. He also shopped in Rothman’s Department Store, the building that is now Southold General in the center of what has become a sophisticated, gastronomically elevated town as well as a breezy summer escape.
SOUTHOLD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calverton, NY
State
Maine State
City
Maine, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
WIBX 950

The 5 Worst Places To Live In New York State

Every year the website Niche.com puts out a list o the best places to live in New York State. But what happens when you go to the very end of the list?. You find the worst places to live! Based on the same metrics that Niche.com uses to find the best places to live, these five places would be the worst places to live in New York State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Foods#Vegan#Market Research#Market Value#Guinea Pigs
WestfairOnline

Toll Brothers breaks ground on Chappaqua development

The luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc. has announced the groundbreaking for Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, a development in the Chappaqua hamlet of the town of New Castle. According to the company, Chappaqua Crossing Carriages will accommodate 91 home sites and buyers will be able to choose from five home designs ranging from 2,503 to 2,906 square feet.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Strawberry season at Golden Earthworm

A quart of strawberries at Golden Earthworm Organic Farm in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith) We’re a bit strawberry-crazy here at the northforker as June has arrived, bringing the ruby red treasures with it. At Golden Earthworm Organic Farm in Riverhead, the strawberry fields opened for picking on June 1....
RIVERHEAD, NY
washingtonlatest.com

New York ‘Architect’ Says He Never Saw Plans for 642 Feet Tall Building

Amid the glittering geometric towers that dot the Manhattan skyline, the hotel on 11th Avenue in Hudson Yards was designed to stand out. At 642 feet tall, the building soars above the Hudson River, featuring jagged sets of floor-to-ceiling windows that shimmer in the sun. To all outward appearances, Warren...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Big Frog 104

16 Unbelievably Delicious Cupcakeries in New York State

Cupcakes have been around forever, it seems. Well, almost. The very first mention of "a light cake baked into small cups" appeared in the first American cookbook, American Cookery by Amelia Simmons in 1796. Everybody loves a cupcake. From the very young who like to smash their first cupcake to...
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

This is the Very Best Expensive Restaurant in New Jersey

What kind of prices make a restaurant expensive to you?. That number is going to vary drastically from person to person. For me personally, if the surf and turf is around $100, I'm eating at an expensive restaurant. Every now and again I think it's important to indulge and... Foodie...
RESTAURANTS
longisland.com

Officials Renew Calls for Electrification of LIRR Port Jefferson Line

At the Stony Brook train station recently, officials gathered to renew the call for the LIRR to electrify the Port Jefferson line. The idea - which dates back to at least the 1980s - would provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and benefit the environment, according to a statement released by Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
News 12

3 new recreational marijuana stores opening this week in New Jersey

Three new recreational marijuana stores will be opening this week in New Jersey, including one location near the Jersey Shore. The stores making the transition under the Garden State Dispensary brand from medical marijuana to legal sales are located in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union. The State Cannabis Regulatory Commission granted the company approval for sales back in May.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Washington Examiner

New York sends out $1,050 tax rebates early

New York has started mailing out stimulus checks early. While New York's state government was not expected to send out its stimulus checks or property tax relief before fall 2022, eligible residents could see checks up to $1,050 in the near future. Eligibility for the tax rebate is dependent on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy