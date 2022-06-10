This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Ohio

Before Covid hit and closed a lot of restaurants, we had the good fortune of having “Detroit” pizza on our show. Jet’s Pizza had come to town and it was something different than we were used to. It did not take the radio station crw long to see what the fuss was around town. The engineers loved it as did Frank and I. I also took some left-overs home for the family. They were also impressed with the crust and the corners versus a round pie.

RESTAURANTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO