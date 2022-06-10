ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Thus, we believe it is crucial to make that meal memorable. Eat This, Not That! agrees with us, and has compiled a list of all the best breakfast sandwiches in every state. They named Eckerlin Meats in Cincinnati as the place with the best combination of eggs, meat and cheese on a carb vessel in Ohio . Here's what they had to say about it:

Eckerlin Meats is a butcher shop known for the Goetta Sandwich, which is made from the city's trademark goetta meat (a spiced pork and oatmeal sausage) along with egg and cheese. It's made from a family recipe that's over 100 years old by none other than Bob Lillis , the fourth-generation owner of Eckerlin. "Recommended to come here to try the Goetta breakfast sandwich. It was very delicious at this butcher shop. As per the guys, the goetta is made fresh daily and in house! $3.50 for goetta egg and cheese (american/swiss/cheddar) sandwich. Maybe a 5-10 minute wait while the chef cooked it up," wrote a reviewer from out of town. "Super friendly and helpful staff. If you're here to try the famous Goetta, this is a great choice. I tried the goetta at Great American Ballpark and it is definitely a lot better here at Eckerlin's Meats!"

