Officer Fatally Shoots 'Suspicious Man' Trying To Enter Locked School

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An Alabama school cop shot and killed a "suspicious man" on Thursday (June 9) after he allegedly tried to breach into a locked elementary school , per Daily Mail .

Reports say the man "aggressively" tried to get inside Alabama's Walnut Park Elementary and locked vehicles in its parking lot. A school resource officer responded to Principal Alison Correll's reports of a "potential intruder" and got into a physical altercation with the suspect, which ultimately ended after the cop shot the suspect dead.

It's unknown whether the suspect was also armed, Daily Mail reports. However, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man attempted to obtain the responding officer's service weapon.

"An individual was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject," ALEA said in a statement. "The subject resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm."

At the time of the incident, the elementary school, which housed roughly 55 students, immediately went into lockdown.

Superintendent Tony Reddick told reporters that the suspect never gained access inside of the school, which was locked. According to Reddick, the children remained "oblivious" to the situation.

"We’re just so thankful that none of this involved the children," Reddick said in a statement. "Everyone followed the safety protocols that we’ve drilled on."

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau is currently investigating the incident, Daily Mail reports.

