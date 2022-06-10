ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, AL

OBITUARY: Rosie Mae Collins

Cover picture for the articleRosie Mae Collins, age 59, passed away June 2....

OBITUARY: Robert Walker

Robert Walker, age 80, of Selma, passed away June 1. Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m. from the Morning Star Baptist Church with Reverend Booker T. Booker, officiating. Burial will follow in the Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens with Lewis Brothers Funeral Home serving.
Friends of dog owner who was shot by teens last week raising funds for his medical bills

Friends of the man who was shot by two teens when protecting his dog last week have set up a fundraising account to help with medical bills. An account has been opened at First Cahawba for Selma resident Jeff Tomlinson who suffered injuries to his elbow that required surgery when he was shot by two 14 year olds who were riding their bikes past him and his dog at Furniss Avenue and Lauderdale Street on Tuesday morning, Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford told the Selma Sun.
