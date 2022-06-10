OBITUARY: Rosie Mae Collins

Robert Walker, age 80, of Selma, passed away June 1. Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m. from the Morning Star Baptist Church with Reverend Booker T. Booker, officiating. Burial will follow in the Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens with Lewis Brothers Funeral Home serving.
The Girls with Pearls mentoring program at Potter’s Place Church in Selma hosted their finale event last month, giving pearls to girls who completed the six-week course of life lessons accomplished. Founder Carroll Bonner started the group that stands for Positive Efforts to Affect Real-Life Situations three years ago...
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening for a Huddle House location on Wednesday, June 15. The event will be held at 12 p.m. on 1376 Highland Avenue in Selma.
Friends of the man who was shot by two teens when protecting his dog last week have set up a fundraising account to help with medical bills. An account has been opened at First Cahawba for Selma resident Jeff Tomlinson who suffered injuries to his elbow that required surgery when he was shot by two 14 year olds who were riding their bikes past him and his dog at Furniss Avenue and Lauderdale Street on Tuesday morning, Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford told the Selma Sun.
