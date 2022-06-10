OBITUARY: Rosie Mae Collins

Friends of the man who was shot by two teens when protecting his dog last week have set up a fundraising account to help with medical bills. An account has been opened at First Cahawba for Selma resident Jeff Tomlinson who suffered injuries to his elbow that required surgery when he was shot by two 14 year olds who were riding their bikes past him and his dog at Furniss Avenue and Lauderdale Street on Tuesday morning, Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford told the Selma Sun.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO