SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a deadly weekend on Utah roads, a Highway Patrol trooper who has experienced loss firsthand is pleading with drivers to do their part. Two people died and others were critically hurt in separate wrong-way crashes this weekend – one early Saturday in Centerville, and another early Sunday in West Valley City. Additionally, two people were critically injured after a collision on I-215 in Salt Lake County late Saturday.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO