Four New Schools Set to Officially Join Big 12 in 2023

BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston will begin play in the Big 12 starting in 2023

Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC no later than 2025. For now, the two programs might be playing in a 14-team conference rather than the usual 10-team conference of the past.

According to reports, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston will begin play in the Big 12 starting in 2023 after the schools came to an agreement on exit fees with the American Athletic Conference. The amount of money the three AAC schools paid to join the Power 5 has not been announced as of this time.

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco released a statement Friday morning to formalize the move.

"All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference to great heights, both athletically and academically," Aresco said. "We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23."

The three programs will officially make the conference back to 12 teams for the first time since 2010 when Nebraska departed for the Big Ten. Texas A&M, Missouri and Colorado would leave a season later for the SEC and Pac-12, respectively. In response, the Big 12 added West Virginia and TCU as immediate replacements in 2012.

Along with the three AAC programs, BYU is set to join the conference in 2023 as well. Currently an independent, BYU agreed to join the conference earlier this year for the 2023-24 year.

Houston, UCF and Cincinnati have been three of the more consistent Group of Five teams in recent memory. Last season, the trio combined for a 44-10 total, with Cincinnati becoming the first non-Power 5 program to make the College Football Playoff.

BYU, which also has been a top-notched program under the direction of Kalani Sitake, has posted back-to-back 10-plus win seasons. The Cougars have also been ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll six times since 2006.

In response to the news of three of the conference's most profitable program departures, the AAC is expected to add six schools from Conference USA. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA are expected to finalize that move for July 1, 2023. Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston and Jacksonville State will join Conference USA as replacements in 2023.

It has yet to be announced if the arrival of the four programs will speed up the process for Texas and Oklahoma to depart for the SEC.

