It's early June, and temperatures have already hit 100 degrees in Colorado. Fortunately, places like Water World are a good option to cool off and beat the heat this summer. But if the local water park crowds aren't your scene, then there's another alternative - Swimply! Swimply launched in 2020 to allow users to search for private pools to rent at an hourly rate. The list for Colorado continues to grow, and there are some awesome options to cool off all over the state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO