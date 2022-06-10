James Baird Arrested, Accused In Series Of Peeping Incidents In Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder identified and arrested a man suspected in a series of peeping incidents. James Walter Baird was arrested on Wednesday after a month-long investigation.

Police said the incidents occurred on May 8, May 12, May 15 and May 25 in the 1200 block of Mariposa Avenue in Boulder. The family had installed a game camera to see wildlife but instead saw a man touching himself while watching their juvenile daughter in the shower.

The family notified Boulder police and during the investigation, officers spotted the man in the same location at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives approached the man but he took off running and was taken into custody.

That man has been identified as James Walter Baird, 48. He faces charges of invasion of privacy, obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree trespass. He could face additional charges.

Baird remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

Detectives are asking the community to contact police if they believe they have spotted Baird peeping into their homes. Anyone with any information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective Garretson at 720-390-9594 reference case 22-04776. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/ .