MIAMI - On Saturday, June 18, futbol legends Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos will take the field at DRV PNK Stadium.But they won't be alone.They've recruited several other celebrities from on and off the pitch to take part in an exhibition they're calling The Beautiful Game.Former NFL star Chad Ochocinco, and NBA Champion Leandro Barbosa will participate. Former and current soccer stars, influencers, and artists will be in the mix as well.In a press conference on Thursday - Ronaldinho said via a translator that this was "a moment they could share the field with players they've known for a long time as...

