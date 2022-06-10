June is National Candy Month: Here’s where you can get the best candy around Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — No need to hide in the shadows we too wish Willy Wonka was a real-life situation where you could win a golden ticket and experience the glory that is his Chocolate Factory. Unfortunately, it’s not but that’s why candy shops exist to fulfill the needs of the masses when it comes to candy.

June just so happens to be National Candy Month, no matter your preference of candy, sour, sweet, chocolate, caramel, combos, gum, taffy, you name it, it needs to be celebrated. NationalToday says , “Candy has been produced for over 100 years, which means you have a lot of catching up to do if you want to eat it all. So work your way through copious amounts of candy with us this June!”

If you’re not into the idea of making your own candy at home, you’re not alone, you are probably the type of awesome person that goes out and buys several different types of candy to taste test with your loved ones.

In order to complete this task, you need to know the best spots in Dallas to get some candy! Here’s a look at Yelp’s list of the best around town:

Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum

Natalie’s Candy Jar

Sugar Factory

Candy Land

Blooms Candy & Soda Pop Shop

Lolli and Pops

Sweet Factory

Kate Weiser Chocolate – Trinity Groves

Dulceria Ary

Hypnotic Emporium

