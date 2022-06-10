ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

June is National Candy Month: Here’s where you can get the best candy around Dallas, according to Yelp

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — No need to hide in the shadows we too wish Willy Wonka was a real-life situation where you could win a golden ticket and experience the glory that is his Chocolate Factory. Unfortunately, it’s not but that’s why candy shops exist to fulfill the needs of the masses when it comes to candy.

June just so happens to be National Candy Month, no matter your preference of candy, sour, sweet, chocolate, caramel, combos, gum, taffy, you name it, it needs to be celebrated. NationalToday says , “Candy has been produced for over 100 years, which means you have a lot of catching up to do if you want to eat it all. So work your way through copious amounts of candy with us this June!”

If you’re not into the idea of making your own candy at home, you’re not alone, you are probably the type of awesome person that goes out and buys several different types of candy to taste test with your loved ones.

In order to complete this task, you need to know the best spots in Dallas to get some candy! Here’s a look at Yelp’s list of the best around town:

  • Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum
  • Natalie’s Candy Jar
  • Sugar Factory
  • Candy Land
  • Blooms Candy & Soda Pop Shop
  • Lolli and Pops
  • Sweet Factory
  • Kate Weiser Chocolate – Trinity Groves
  • Dulceria Ary
  • Hypnotic Emporium
CW33 NewsFix

It’s summertime, here’s where to find the best corn on the cob in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sides are meant to accompany the star of the dish which is the protein. Sides can come in many different shapes, sizes, forms, cooks, etc. Nonetheless, summertime is here and that means corn is a star of most sides whatever meal you might be enjoying. Saturday, June 11 is National Corn on the Cob Day! Whether it’s on the cob or not, corn is a great side to go with whatever you desire.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

5 Great Places Serving Father's Day Meals in the DFW Area

Dallas offers several good spots to celebrate Father's Day.Jay Wennington/Unsplash. Father's Day is June 19, and there are a few ways to celebrate the fathers and father figures, but there's nothing better than sharing a special meal. Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants are offering a wide variety of tastes for that special day.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Who’s got the best egg rolls in Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Appetizers are a thing of beauty, it’s a small meal before the real meal, but you can even use appetizers to substitute your meal if you’re into that kind of thing. One of the best starters known to mankind is the humble egg roll...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Killer authentic Mexican restaurant debuts in Dallas' West Village

An excellent Mexican-influenced restaurant has debuted in Uptown: Hugo's Invitados, a concept named for co-founder Hugo Miranda, has opened in Dallas' West Village, where it's doing authentic Mexican food and craft cocktails, in the space at 3699 McKinney Ave. formerly occupied by Mi Cocina, which relocated to the former Del Frisco's Grille space.
DALLAS, TX
