How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week
The national average price of regular gasoline inched closer to $5 per gallon, hitting $4.97 on Thursday, June 9. Diesel also reached a new record high of $5.74 on Thursday, according to AAA . Every state now has an average per-gallon price of $4.40 or higher.
Americans looking for a reprieve at the pump will not find them this summer. The U.S. Energy Information Administration is predicting retail gasoline prices will remain high throughout the season, and average around $4.27 per gallon by fall .
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 10. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased
Fort Worth by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.70
— Texas average: $4.65
— Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)
– Week change: +$0.20 (+4.5%)
– Year change: +$1.90 (+68.0%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.71 (6/7/22)
– Diesel current price: $5.29
– Week change: +$0.24 (+4.7%)
– Year change: +$2.40 (+83.1%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.31 (5/10/22)
Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Rafael, CA: $6.66
#2. Napa, CA: $6.64
#3. San Francisco, CA: $6.62
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Catoosa-Dade-Walker, GA: $4.35
#2. Dalton, GA: $4.35
#3. Albany, GA: $4.36
States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52
States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162
