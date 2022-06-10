Man treated for gunshot wounds after Thursday night shooting in Hartford

The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ashford Street in Hartford on Thursday night.

The police were called to were dispatched to the area of Main Street at Ashford Street on a ShotSpotter activation around 9:15 p.m. The police said they located a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was alert and conscious on scene. He was taken to an area hospital for treatments, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).