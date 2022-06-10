Pilot Injured In Plane Crash Near Granite Falls

YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A pilot was injured in a plane crash in western Minnesota on Friday morning.

According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that there was crash east of the Granite Falls Airport shortly after 7 a.m.

The 67-year-old pilot was treated at the scene and airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

He was flying a small 1971 American Aviation AA-1A 2-seat plane. The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.