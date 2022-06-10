ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charge Your iPhone Anywhere With This Speedy Mag Charger

By Entrepreneur Store
 3 days ago

In the modern age, we're always looking for hacks to do things more efficiently, become more productive, or save time. This summer, you'll want to maximize your time even more as you enjoy as much time away from the office as possible. And while you can't control the sticker shock of inflation, you can control when and how often you have to stop to charge your phone.

iPhone users will appreciate the flexibility, power, and convenience of the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger .

This cute little charger features a built-in magnet and metal plate that securely sticks to your phone to prevent it from sliding off. It interacts with Apple's new MagSafe charging apparatus, perfectly pairing like an old-school battery pack to automatically charge your iPhone at high speeds. The device has built-in safeguards against overcharging and enables your phone to rapidly charge from dead to 100% in as little as 30 minutes — all without any wires at all. That makes it an especially travel-friendly charging solution. (Oh, and it works with all Qi-compatible devices, not just iPhone 12 or later.)

If you'd prefer, you can also charge devices using a cable through the USB port. That added bit of compatibility enables this clever wireless charger to power up virtually any device, from iPhones and Androids to cameras, other power banks, and anything else you might want to take on your summer adventures.

Portable power is an extremely useful thing to have, and if you're an iPhone user, it just makes sense to optimize your charging capabilities. For a limited time, you can get the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for 59% off $119 at just $48.99. It's available in white , black , and blue .

Prices subject to change.

Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
COMPUTERS
shefinds

Turning Off This One Setting On Your Phone Will Make Your Battery Last So Much Longer, According To Experts

As anyone who has left their brightness setting kicked all the way up knows too well, phone settings can make or break your phone when it comes to battery power. Knowing which settings to keep on for the health of your phone and which to turn off can take you far in maintaining your device. But where to start? Turning off this one setting on your phone will make your battery last so much longer, according to experts. (We added a few more settings, for good measure).
BGR.com

How to see if anyone is secretly logging into your Gmail account

At some point, I started spending far more time in my Gmail account every day than I do in any social media app, the constant influx of messages stacking up at the top of my inbox basically replicating the idea of a News Feed for me (a much more useful one, at that). And, depending on where you work, a Gmail account might be even more essential than that, as it can be a connector to a shared Google calendar or Google Docs arrangement.
INTERNET
shefinds

Tech Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Protect Your Privacy

When it comes to offering apps that are safe and secure, Apple does a better job than most at weeding out the bad from the good. But no company is perfect and it’s a good idea to exercise caution when it comes to the apps you are downloading to your device. Simply put: some apps are complete and utter battery hogs, while others are the ultimate offenders when it comes to snatching your data and compromising your privacy. And, every once in awhile, you encounter an app that carries all of these red flags. Tech experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to protect your privacy.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Meet the Air Conditioner You Can Use During a Blackout

EcoFlow has taken a pause from making portable power stations to introduce a portable air conditioner just in time for the hottest months of the year. Designed to run on AC power via an included adapter, with solar panels or the company's own optional battery attachment, car charger or portable power stations, the EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner is the most versatile AC unit I've encountered.
ELECTRONICS
