The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public input on current and planned expansion of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure throughout the state. An initiative launched by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018 directed the DOT to evaluate the state’s readiness for a substantial increase in the number of EVs driving on Iowa roadways. The state anticipates receiving an estimated $51.4 million in federal funding over the next five years from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last November. To be eligible for the fund, officials must submit a Statewide Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan by Aug. 1. Iowans are asked to complete a brief survey and submit it to the state no later than June 24 to assist the DOT and its partners develop this plan. To complete the survey or learn more about EV infrastructure, follow the link included below.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO