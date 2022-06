TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A Tomahawk man reported missing and endangered may have went to the Fox Valley, authorities say. David Strahota, 61, was last seen on Nov. 17, 2021 in Tomahawk. He told friends he was going hunting down south, possibly in the Fox Valley area, southern Wisconsin or northern Illinois, for a couple of weeks, but according to his friends, he was vague about his exact location or whom, if anyone, he would be with.

TOMAHAWK, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO