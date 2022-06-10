ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
55mph gales expected to take edge off warmer weekend temperatures

By Benedict Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Britain could be hit by gales approaching 55mph as the remnants of a tropical storm move over the country, experts have warned.

The winds, which are expected to peak on Saturday, will stretch from western Scotland down to south-east England .

“This weekend’s quite windy – unseasonably windy actually,” Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said.

“So that is a little bit odd… This time of year you don’t really get quite such vigorous low pressure systems affecting the UK.”

Without the wind it would be really nice, but the wind will take the edge off a little bit

Simon Partridge, Met Office

The unsettled weather is the result of former tropical storm Alex, the Atlantic’s first named storm this year, which killed three people in Cuba at its height.

Scotland will bear the brunt of Alex, with gale force eight winds predicted to cause disruption to ferries.

“Today (Friday) we could see 50mph round the west coast of Scotland, and tomorrow we could see 50 to 55mph again,” Mr Partridge said.

“It’s bringing in some quite large seas as well – I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some sort of knock-on effect on ferry services.”

Gusts in the South East could reach 35mph, which Mr Partridge said was “typical” because “there’s actually going to be lots of sunshine around over the next few days”.

He continued: “Without the wind it would be really nice, but the wind will take the edge off a little bit.

“So that’s a bit unfortunate, but you can’t win them all, I guess.”

Nevertheless, the South East could see temperatures of up to 24C, while central and southern England will be around 22C or 23C.

Winds are expected to die down from Sunday, as the remnants of Storm Alex continue moving north.

