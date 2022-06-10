ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Aristocrat’s estranged wife wins latest round of seven-year court fight

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQAUV_0g6qrxJo00

An aristocrat’s estranged wife has won the latest round of their seven-year legal battle.

Charles and Emma Villiers hit the headlines after becoming involved in an argument about whether they should fight over money in a Scottish or English court.

Mr Villiers argued they were divorcing in Scotland and should therefore have financial decisions decided in a Scottish court.

But Supreme Court justices ruled against him.

Three Court of Appeal judges have now analysed the latest stage of the legal battle.

It is now time to put this litigation to bed

Michael Horton QC

Mrs Villiers has persuaded Lord Justice Moylan, Lord Justice Coulson and Lord Justice Arnold to overturn a ruling about money made by a judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in March 2021.

The three appeal judges have decided that Mr Justice Mostyn had been wrong to dismiss an application Mrs Villiers made for maintenance.

They had considered arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London in January and published a ruling on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaOuL_0g6qrxJo00

Mr Justice Mostyn had concluded Mr Villiers could not afford to pay the maintenance Mrs Villiers said she should get.

He said Mr and Mrs Villiers had been left “financially ruined” by the “terrible” litigation and he suspected both were also “psychologically damaged”.

But Lord Justice Moylan said he had reached the “clear conclusion” Mr Justice Moylan was wrong to dismiss Mrs Villiers’ application.

Lord Justice Coulson and Lord Justice Arnold agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9JhI_0g6qrxJo00

Philip Cayford QC, who led Mrs Villiers’ legal team, had argued that decisions made by Mr Justice Mostyn should be overturned.

“The hearing of this matter has been blighted by (Mr Villiers’) continued failure to provide full and frank disclosure of his financial position,” he had told appeal judges.

“The effect of the learned judge’s finding is to permit (Mr Villiers) to profit from his ongoing breach of court orders.”

Michael Horton QC, who led Mr Villiers’ legal team, argued that Mrs Villiers’ appeal should be dismissed.

“It is now time to put this litigation to bed, and to allow what has been an empty shell of a marriage since 2012 finally to be dissolved by a Scottish court,” he had told appeal judges. “The appeal should be dismissed.”

Judges have heard how Mr and Mrs Villiers had lived near Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire.

They had separated in 2012 after 18 years of marriage – Mr Villiers still lives in Scotland and Mrs Villiers lives in London.

Another London-based judge, who considered the litigation at an early stage, had concluded in 2015 that Mr Villiers should pay Mrs Villiers £2,500 a month in maintenance pending the conclusion of the dispute.

Mr Villiers had not paid and Mrs Villers said she was owed several hundred thousand pounds.

But Mr Justice Mostyn did not order Mr Villiers to pay the money Mrs Villiers says she is entitled to.

He concluded that Mr Villiers was “not able to pay”.

Mr Justice Mostyn said both Mr and Mrs Villiers had made accusations against the other after “love” turned to “hatred”.

Judges have heard Mr Villiers is a relative of the Duchess of Cornwall.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Judge rules that boy in life-support treatment fight is dead

A judge has ruled that a 12-year-old boy, who has been at the centre of a High Court treatment dispute after suffering brain damage in an incident at home in April, is dead.Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought that the youngster was “brain-stem dead”.They said life-support treatment should end and Archie should be disconnected from a ventilator.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, say the youngster’s heart is still beating and want treatment to continue.Mrs Justice Arbuthnot on Monday ruled that Archie was dead and said doctors could lawfully...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aristocrat#Court Orders#Uk#Scottish#English
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Rich couple married for just five months with no children spent 18 months running up lawyers' bills of £1.2m in fight over money says judge as he orders man to pay musician wife £750,000 (but lets him keep the Steinway piano)

A rich couple at the centre of a bitter battle to end their five month marriage have run up a legal bill of more than £1million, a judge revealed today. The couple, both in their 50s and from London, married and seperated in 2020 - sparking an 18-month High Court divorce fight.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Chinese man files for divorce after paternity tests reveal all three daughters are not his

A man in China is seeking to end his marriage of 16 years after paternity tests revealed he was not the biological father of the three daughters he raised.The 45-year-old man, identified by his surname Chen, went ahead with the paternity tests after he grew suspicious of his wife’s behaviour, South China Morning Post reported, citing China Jiangxi Radio and TV Station.“None of them was my own child,” said Mr Chen in an interview with the station.Mr Chen, who is a resident of eastern China’s Jiangxi province, said he used to work away from home but maintained a close...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Indian woman faces backlash after announcing plans to marry herself: ‘I am my own queen’

A 24-year-old Indian woman who said she was going to marry herself is facing a backlash on social media over the decision.Kshama Bindu is from India’s northwestern Gujarat state and will tie the knot with herself in a traditional Hindu wedding on 11 June in what could be India’s first reported instance of sologamy.The solo wedding will include all the features of a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony – from the pheras (rounds) around a holy fire, to wedding vows and even a honeymoon.“At one point in my life, I realised that I don’t require a prince charming because I...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

694K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy