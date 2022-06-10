ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats Best Chances of Beating GOP Senate Candidates, According to Polls

By Jason Lemon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although national polls and historical precedent show the GOP favored to win big in the November midterm, Democrats hope to maintain control of the...

Comments / 268

logan
3d ago

The hot button issue is inflation, supply shortages, raising interest rates, and ever increasing gas prices all which are the fault of the democrats.

Louis Fields
3d ago

the globalist have one goal in mind. that's to weaken America to point of 3rd world status and allow China to become the global superpower. China has invested in many of the institutions here media, politicians, sports figures and all of these people are working with them to bring our nation down. George Soros said the only thing standing in the way of global governance is America and America must come down. Do the research and see what's going on.

TERESA ovalle
2d ago

As long as there is no ballot harvesting, drop boxes, or dead people voting. The Republicans will have a Red Tsunami sweeping the nation. People are tiring of the present Democrat Communist Marxist party.

