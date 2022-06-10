5 area students to receive $14K Golden LEAF Scholarship

ROCKY MOUNT — Five area students have been selected to receive college scholarships awarded by the Golden LEAF Foundation worth up to $14,000.

The five recipients include Amya Davis, a graduating senior at Camden County High School who plans to attend NC A&T State University in Greensboro; Brianna Reed, a student at College of The Albemarle who plans to attend Elizabeth City State University; Kathryn Christian, a graduating senior at Perquimans County High School who plans to attend Western Carolina University in Cullowhee; and Richard Story and Tanner Thach, both Perquimans County High School graduates planning to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

According to Golden LEAF, high school seniors entering college as first-year students are eligible for a $3,500 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university. Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to three years of undergraduate study.

Recipients from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected for the scholarships based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.

According to the release, the foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program “to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities.”

The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority administers the program and selects students for awards.

“Congratulations to the students from Camden, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties for receiving this award,” said state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan. “Amya, Brianna, Kathryn, Richard, and Tanner have already demonstrated leadership and strong academic performance. Receiving a Golden LEAF Scholarship is a great honor and these students should be proud of their accomplishment.”